Sony has released a small but useful update for the PlayStation 4

Sony has released a new firmware update for the PlayStation 4, but this time it was not limited to another “performance improvement”.

Patch 8.03

Update 8.03 is already available for download and weighs 477 MB. After downloading and installing the patch, players will receive a new option in the console quick menu. With the update, Sony has added the ability to mute in-game chat in online games.

“Added [Mute Game Chat] to [Sound / Devices] in Quick Menu.” If you enable this setting, the in-game chat will be muted. Your voice will not be heard and you will not hear the voices of other players. This parameter does not apply to the group chat audio, ”reads the update description.