Sony began to return money for Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and will complain about CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 may have received high marks from critics, but gamers were unhappy with the project. Mainly because of the technical part, which especially upset PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users. The game turned out to be so crude that Sony is already giving some gamers money back.

The Japanese company’s official policy is as follows: you can get a refund for the game, but only if the user has not started downloading it. What to say about launching and playing. However, the company made an exception for Cyberpunk 2077.

A Reddit user with the nickname NotBen_2 said that he could get the money back for Cyberpunk 2077 after ten hours of playing. Sony does not have a standard form for a refund, so it was resolved with the support service. In the publication’s comments, two camps settled: the first was denied a refund, and the second returned their money without any problems.

How things stand with users in the CIS and Ukraine is not yet clear. We reached out to a Sony official for comment.

The forum member also added that Sony is already preparing a commercial complaint against CD Projekt RED due to the game’s technical state. You will learn more about the console Cyberpunk 2077 from the Digital Foundry analysis.