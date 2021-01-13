Some members of the National Guard will be armed during the inauguration

On the eve of Joe Biden’s inauguration, 10,000 National Guard troops are being sent to the US capital.

Some of the 10,000 National Guard troops arriving in Washington for security ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will be armed, two federal officials said.

The decision, made by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, coincided with an FBI warning about armed protests planned in Washington ahead of the January 20 inauguration.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not specify how many people would be armed but noted that the guard troops who will be involved in guarding the Capitol building would have weapons.

The National Guard was allowed to send up to 15,000 troops to Washington.

Recall that the Washington Monument was closed to tourists until January 24.