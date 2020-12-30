Sofia Vergara hosted a Vietnamese party in honor of husband Joe Manganiello’s 44th birthday

On December 28, the husband of 48-year-old Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, celebrated his birthday: the actor, known for his role as Flash Thompson in the Spider-Man trilogy, celebrated his 44th birthday. The photos taken on this holiday were shared by the spouses on their social networks only yesterday.

Joe celebrated the holiday with family and friends. Especially for her husband, Sofia Vergara laid a large table and arranged a Vietnamese dinner. Chi helped the actress cook national dishes: together they rolled spring rolls of fine rice flour for the whole company.

Happy birthday, Joe, – Sophia signed a series of pictures on her Instagram.

Thanks to my amazing wife and her best friend Chi for a traditional Vietnamese festive dinner, – Joe himself shared his impressions of the holiday in his microblog.

At the end of the evening, a festive cake took centre stage on the table, the top of which was decorated with a figurine in the shape of a family’s favourite pet – a Chihuahua dog named Bubbles. By the way, the kid, as a full-fledged guest, participated in the party and even got acquainted with his little sweet copy.

Recall that this summer, Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara celebrated the sixth anniversary of their relationship. According to Joe, he fell in love with Sofia at first sight. Vergara also immediately drew attention to Manganiello: she was not stopped even by the fact that she was engaged to another person. The lovers played the wedding 17 months after the beginning of the novel.

Before meeting Sophia, Joe was not married, and the actress already had a marriage with her childhood friend Joe Gonzalez. From this relationship, Vergara left a son, Manolo, who turned 29 this year.