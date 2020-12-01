Former US intelligence officer Edward Snowden will soon apply for Russian citizenship, his lawyer Anatoly Kucherena told.

“We talked about the documents that need to be submitted for citizenship. He (Snowden) is engaged in the selection of documents for obtaining Russian citizenship, and we will soon apply for citizenship,” Kucherena said.

He and his client are now focused on collecting all the necessary documents, which make up an extensive list. “As soon as we prepare the entire package, we will inform you,” Kucherena added.

In June 2013, Snowden initiated a major international scandal bypassing the Washington Post and Guardian Newspapers some secret materials about US and UK intelligence agencies’ surveillance programs on the Internet.