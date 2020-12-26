Snowden became a father for the first time

The former employee of the National Security Agency (NSA) of the United States, Edward Snowden, who lives in Russia, had a son. He posted photos of the child on Twitter.

Earlier, his lawyer Anatoly Kucherena said that Snowden would have a child at the end of December. He noted that the boy would receive Russian citizenship.

Snowden himself, in this regard, announced plans to obtain Russian citizenship. He explained this by saying that he does not want to part with his son because they will have different citizenship. At the same time, he said that together with his wife Lindsay, he would raise a child “with all the America values that we love.”

Last September, Snowden revealed his secret wedding in an interview with the Guardian. In 2017, in one of the Russian civil registry offices, he married Lindsay mills, with whom he had known for more than ten years.

Edward Snowden in 2013 revealed the methods of surveillance of American intelligence services for citizens and spoke about wiretapping the phones of world leaders. After that, he flew to Hong Kong and later to Moscow, where he was granted asylum. In the United States, Snowden faces up to 30 years in prison on charges of illegally transmitting information of great importance to national security, transmitting intelligence, and stealing state property. In September of this year, Snowden was given an indefinite residence permit in Russia.