Sneakers made for Obama to be displayed on Sotheby’s website

Nike sneakers will be put up for sale at a starting price of $25 thousand.

Sneakers, specially made by Nike for the 44th US President Barack Obama, will be put up for sale next Friday on the website of the trading house Sotheby’s (“Buy Now” website) at a starting price of $25 thousand per pair. This was reported by the New York Post.

According to the publication, this is one of two pairs made in 2009 for the former American leader in a particular order. The second pair of “basketball shoes” of the Hyperdunk model 43.5 size (12.5 American) was then given to Obama as a gift, the auction house said.

“For Obama, a well-known fan of the game, basketball shoes were a natural choice. This particular pair is the only confirmed sample of [products] Nike [made for the president] – the publication quotes the words of Sotheby’s representative Brahma Watcher. – It is very nice to introduce such a unique lot to the market. We hope it will be an accurate hit in the basket.”

The sneakers are designed in white, and gray tones with black Nike branded elements. The socks are embroidered with the numbers 44 and on the tongues-the presidential coat of arms with an eagle.