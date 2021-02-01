Smartphone maker Xiaomi proves US authorities wrong

Chinese company Xiaomi has filed a lawsuit against the US decision to blacklist the manufacturer for investors. Engadget reports this.

Lawyers for the tech giant filed a complaint against the US Department of Defense and the US Treasury, calling the decision illegal. Xiaomi proves that it does not belong to either the Chinese military or the CCP — 75 percent of the shares are owned by co-founders Lin Bin and Lei Jun. Other shareholders include American citizens and investment groups.

The decision to blacklist Xiaomi for investors is due to take effect on March 15. In this case, the US business will have to move its assets out of the company by November 11, 2021.