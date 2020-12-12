Smart system adapts video speed to the viewer’s movements during online training

Computer scientists have developed a completely new way of interacting with video content that adapts to the user’s body movements.

Fitness videos and other educational content that aims to educate viewers in new martial arts skills, exercises, or yoga positions have been popular since the VHS days in the 80s. They are abundantly available on Internet platforms such as YouTube.

However, these traditional forms of instructional videos can lead to frustration and even potential physical strain. The fact is that novice spectators or people with limited physical mobility struggle to keep up and imitate experienced instructors’ movements.

However, an international team of researchers has come up with a solution: a system that dynamically adapts to reflect the viewer’s body and matches the video playback speed with the user’s movements.

The system, dubbed “Reactive Video,” uses a Microsoft Kinect sensor.

This is the latest software for tracking skeletal movement, including algorithms for determining joints and limbs’ position and movement – elbows, knees, arms, etc. By working out the viewer’s movements, he can correlate and compare them with the instructor’s movements in the video. It then estimates the time it takes for the user to complete the movement and adjusts the video playback according to the viewer’s correct position and tempo.

Reactive Video provides a more immersive experience and helps users simulate and learn new movements more accurately.