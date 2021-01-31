Smart cameras will stop a wind turbine if they spot a bird from the Red Book

Smart cameras will save birds from wind farms, the blades of which fall prey to not only small birds but birds of prey. Research published in Applied Ecology.

While wind farms are popular sources of green energy, they have several major drawbacks: increased sound levels, deforestation, vibration driving out animals living underground, and the death of birds and bats.

Birds of prey are especially affected, which fly and look down in search of food and not in front of them. As a result, the likelihood of a collision, for example, of eagles with wind turbine blades is higher than, say, of a sparrow. Also, the wind turbine creates a low-pressure zone next to it. When a bird enters it, it immediately dies of hemorrhage.

However, artificial intelligence will help fight this. IdentiFlight smart cameras tracking flying objects will suspend turbines if, after classification, it recognizes a bird in the sky. Tests of such cameras have already taken place at the American Top of the World power plant, located in Wyoming.

The cameras reduced the mortality of eagles in the area where they were installed by 82%. The IdentiFlight database contains over 47 million bird images, including protected species. This makes the cameras efficient enough. Of course, all birds’ death cannot be prevented, but AI will help keep protected species and large predators alive. It only takes a few seconds to locate a bird.