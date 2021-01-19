Smallest biosensor for highly sensitive molecular detection created

The Belgian company Imec, a center for research and innovation in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, has unveiled the smallest silicon transistor FinFET. Its rib is only 13 nanometers wide.

It is possible that you have an electronic device that uses FinFET technology and you do not know it. Among other components, this technology is found in solid state drives and processors.

The word FinFET has become an abbreviation for “Fin field effect transistor (fin)”, which in Spanish means “Fin field-effect transistor (fin)”. It is a transistor that is built on a silicon insulator substrate. A FinFET consists of a source, a drain contact, and a gate to control the flow of current.

Imec recently introduced the smallest silicon FinFET that functions as a biosensor. The developers managed to create an ultra-small transistor: the edge width is 13 nm, and the gate length is 50 nm.

Due to their high degree of integration and low cost, field effect transistors (FETs) have generated a lot of interest in biosensitivity work – detecting DNA, proteins, viruses and determining pH. When biomolecules bind to a chemically modified dielectric surface of the gate, its threshold voltage changes, resulting in a measurable signal.

Despite the continuous progress of research in this area, biosensitive transistors – BioFET devices – have not yet shown their full potential in the market. Imec investigated how an advanced generation of CMOS FETs (short-gate finFETs) can improve the sensitivity of BioFETs. This will help the use of applied medicine. Such finFETs have advantages in terms of high integration and parallelism, but very little is known about their potential as BioFETs.

Imec looks forward to mass production and integration of its transistor devices, where tens of thousands of BioFETs operate in parallel.

With its bio finFET devices up to 50 nanometers in length, imec has demonstrated a robust signal for DNA hybridization and the detection of dozens of DNA molecules on the nanometer-sized FinFET surface. Based on experiments and simulations, imec predicts that the detection of single molecules with a signal-to-noise ratio (SNR)> 5 will be possible with FinFETs with wavelengths less than 70 nm.