Sleepy Sean Penn sparked a heated discussion on the web

Sean Penn is a legendary Hollywood actor who continues his creative path and is not going to stop there. He often appears on television, where he gives detailed interviews about his life and career. True, some celebrity speeches sometimes shock the public and the media.

So, recently Sean Penn decided to perform on the MSNBC morning show, but he did it unusually. He literally rolled out of bed, showing himself sleepy and dishevelled. On the morning show, he planned to discuss his own nonprofit, CORE, which provides free coronavirus tests in Los Angeles and other parts of the United States of America.

However, the discussion about the organization did not generate as much excitement as Penn’s appearance. Therefore, the social network Twitter simply exploded with many messages with screenshots of the actor taken during the broadcast of the show.