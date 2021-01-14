Sixteen NBA players contract coronavirus

Free News

BY Sam Smith 40 Views
According to the league’s website, sixteen players from the National Basketball Association (NBA) clubs have tested positive for coronavirus in studies conducted since January 6.

A total of 497 basketball players were tested. It is noted that each player, with a confirmed test for COVID-19, along with his contact group, will be isolated and quarantined by the NBA’s coronavirus protocols.

Previously, the NBA regular season matches Washington – Utah and Phoenix – Atlanta was postponed due to coronavirus infection cases. The meetings were to take place on Wednesday.