Sixteen NBA players contract coronavirus

According to the league’s website, sixteen players from the National Basketball Association (NBA) clubs have tested positive for coronavirus in studies conducted since January 6.

A total of 497 basketball players were tested. It is noted that each player, with a confirmed test for COVID-19, along with his contact group, will be isolated and quarantined by the NBA’s coronavirus protocols.

Previously, the NBA regular season matches Washington – Utah and Phoenix – Atlanta was postponed due to coronavirus infection cases. The meetings were to take place on Wednesday.