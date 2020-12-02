Six US states have planned to test the Moderna vaccine on children

According to CNN, it is planned to invite 3 thousand volunteers aged 12 to 18 years for the tests.

American biotech company Moderna is preparing to test a coronavirus vaccine on children in six states.

As CNN reported on Wednesday, Moderna “has begun inviting children as young as 12 to test the vaccine it developed.” It is planned to invite 3,000 volunteers aged 12 to 18 years in six states – Idaho, Minnesota, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah.

Earlier, Moderna reported that during the third phase of trials, which involved 30 thousand people, its vaccine showed effectiveness of 94.5%. The company applied for approval of its vaccine with the US Food and Drug Administration on December 1.