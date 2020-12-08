Six people die during Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine research

During the vaccine studies, Pfizer and BioNTech have died six participants. On Tuesday, December 8, The Wall Street Journal reports concerning the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States.

“During the reporting period, there were six deaths (two deaths in the vaccinated group, four in the placebo group),” says the document prepared for the FDA meeting.

In the group of vaccine testers, one participant suffering from atherosclerosis and obesity is reported to have died three days after the first dose of the drug. Another participant suffered cardiac arrest 60 days after the second dose and was recorded dead three days later.

In the placebo group, two people died from a stroke, and heart attack, the cause of death of two more subjects has not been established. Half of those killed in all groups were over 55.

A meeting of the US Food and Drug Administration is scheduled for December 10 to approve the use of a vaccine developed by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. The firms filed a corresponding application for management on November 20.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has begun shipping to warehouses in the US and Europe. The day before, US President Donald Trump had announced that supplies of the coronavirus vaccine in the United States would begin next week.

On November 20, BioNTech and Pfizer announced that final trials of the vaccine they developed showed 95% efficacy. Earlier this month, BioNTech and Pfizer spoke about the successful third phase of clinical trials of the BNT162b2 coronavirus vaccine they developed.

At the same time, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the EU’s intention to sign a contract with them for the purchase of 300 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine.