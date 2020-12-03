Six people are missing after landslides in Alaska

The search for six people is underway in Alaska after landslides caused by heavy rains descended on the Haines Borough.

The disaster destroyed several homes, and dozens of people were evacuated. The US Coast Guard, National Guard, and Alaska police participate in the search and rescue operation.

“Haines will need your prayers. We have several washed-out roads, mudflows, flooded houses. Teams worked all night, but the amount of rain that falls prevents them from solving all the problems,” borough authorities’ Facebook account quoted Mayor Douglas Olerud as saying.

“My administration is closely monitoring the natural disaster in Haines and the Southeast (of Alaska). The emergency operations center is monitoring the situation, and resources from the Alaska police and Alaska National Guard are being mobilized to assist with search, rescue and recovery efforts in Haines,” Governor Mike Dunleavy said in a statement.