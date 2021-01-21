Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner on vacation in Mexico

Representatives of the famous Kardashian clan – Jenner, 23-year-old Kylie and 25-year-old Kendall, flew to rest to the ocean coast. On Instagram, the sisters did not disclose which resort they chose for the January holidays, but they made hints to their subscribers, according to which they easily guessed that the stars were in Mexico.

After settling in the villa, the star sisters immediately changed into bikinis and went to the pool to sunbathe: the result of their efforts, namely their chocolate tan, they have already demonstrated in new photos on Instagram.

Sun, sunshine, warm me a little, – signed her pictures in a dusty pink swimsuit Kylie.

New day! Good day, – shared her impressions of the holiday Kendall, posting her photo on a sun lounger by the pool.

On vacation, the Jenner sisters do not limit themselves in food and enjoy all the local cuisine delights: they eat nachos corn chips with guacamole sauce and drink a traditional Mexican cocktail based on Michelada beer.

And if during the day the girls mostly take a sunbath and swim in a warm pool, then in the evenings they enjoy peach sunsets, not forgetting to capture these moments on camera, so that they can then share with the millions of subscribers.