Singer Phoebe Bridgers said Marilyn Manson had a “rape room”

The scandal around 52-year-old Marilyn Manson is gaining momentum. Yesterday, 26-year-old singer Phoebe Bridgers, nominated for this year’s Grammy, decided to add fuel to the fire.

A few days after the musician was accused of violence and abusive behaviour by several women (including actress Evan Rachel Wood), the singer said that she ended up at Manson’s house many years ago. Supposedly there the singer told her that he had a “rape room”.

When I was a teenager, I went to see Marilyn Manson with my friends. I was a big fan of him. He called the room in his house the “rape room”. I thought it was just his terrible sense of humour. I’m not a fan of him anymore. Now I am along with everyone who spoke up, ” she tweeted.

Bridgers added that representatives of the artist’s label, his managers, and the group members knew about this. Therefore, they are now distancing themselves from him and portraying shock and horror looks just disgusting, she added.

Recall that after the scandal, Manson’s label broke the contract with him. The musician himself denies all accusations against him and calls them “a monstrous distortion of reality.”

Manson’s ex-wife Dita von Teese, commenting on the scandal around the ex-spouse, noted that she had never encountered what other women told about in the seven years of her life with the artist.