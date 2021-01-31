Singer Kelly Rowland became a mother for the second time

39-year-old singer Kelly Rowland, known worldwide for her hits Dilemma, Work, Obsession, became a mother for the second time. The star and her 46-year-old husband Tim Witherspoon had a son.

The baby was born 10 days ago, but the celebrity decided to share the news only yesterday by publishing the first picture of the newborn. On the 21st day of 2021 of the 21st century, Noah John Witherspoon greeted us! We are so grateful, – wrote Kelly, noting the beautiful date of birth of her son. Kelly shared some details with subscribers: the baby was born at 20:13 and weighed 3.8 kilograms.

The pregnancy of the founder and ex-soloist of the girl band Destiny’s Child became known in early October. She shared the good news with Women’s Health magazine, on the pages of which she first appeared with a rounded belly.

In an interview with the publication, Rowland said that she and her husband had long thought about replenishing the family. The world quarantine only played into their hands in this matter. We talked about pregnancy, and then there was a pandemic, and we said to each other: “Let’s see what happens,” Kelly shared.

The star admitted that she did not even expect that she would be able to get pregnant so quickly and said that at 40, she was very attentive to her health. Rowland assured fans that the pregnancy would not affect her performance, and announced that she was already actively working on recording a new album.

Kelly Rowland’s romance and her manager Tim Witherspoon began back in 2011, and three years later they got married. In the same 2014, their son Tython was born.