Singer Halsey announced pregnancy

Singer Halsey announced her pregnancy on Instagram. The artist has published a series of topless photos in which she covers her breasts with her hand. But the pictures clearly show that she is in position.

“Surprise!” – signed Halsey’s photos.

The father of the future baby will be a director and screenwriter Alev Aydin. How long the couple has been dating is unknown. The paparazzi first caught them together in October.

Back in early September last year, Halsey was credited with an affair with Cara Delevingne. This was reported by the newspaper The Sun. According to journalists, the girls became close during the coronavirus pandemic, as both were self-isolating in Los Angeles. “They are both bisexual and really enjoy their lives. They are on the same wavelength,” the insider shared then.