Singer FKA Twigs accuses actor Shia LaBeouf of violence and sues him

British singer Thalia Debrett Barnett, better known as FKA twigs, accused actor Shia LaBeouf of violence and sued him, The New York Times reports.

In her lawsuit, the 32-year-old singer pointed out that once LaBeouf, whom she met, while driving a car, unbuckled his seat belt and threatened her that they would both break if the artist did not immediately confess her love to him. FKA twigs also recalled that one night he tried to strangle her.

According to the lawsuit, during the novel, which lasted a year, the actor repeatedly insulted his former lover, used physical and emotional violence. In addition, he deliberately infected the singer with a sexually transmitted disease. Talia Debrett Barnett also revealed that the Transformers star often grabbed and squeezed her, causing bruises on her body. She admitted that she was silent about this, as she did not want to harm the artist’s career.

In response to the accusations put forward, LaBeouf said that he had no excuses for his own aggression and alcoholism. He noted that he insulted loved ones for many years. “I am ashamed of this story, and I feel sorry for those whom I offended. I can’t say anything else, ”added the artist.

The 34-year-old LaBeouf has starred in films such as Transformers, Nymphomaniac, Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull. Also, he has repeatedly organized art performances.