Singer Angelo Kelly was fined for the fact that his son performed on stage

According to the Bild tabloid, a court in Hasfurt, Germany (Bavaria) fined the singer Angelo Kelly 3,000 euros because his four-year-old son performed during one of his concerts.

According to the publication, during the concert, which took place in Bavaria in July 2019, little William sang a song called What a wonderful world (“How wonderful the world is”). However, the child’s performance, who was only four years old, was a violation of the law on minors’ labour protection.

Judge Sebastian Yapel accused 39-year-old Kelly of “contrary to the ban” involving the child working, acting as an “employer”.

“The child … stood on stage for at least 30 minutes, played along, sang along, and sang his own song,” the judge said.

The court considered that it was a long-term performance of a professional musical group, in connection with which the originally stipulated fine of 5 thousand euros was reduced to 3 thousand.

The musician himself intends to appeal against the court decision; he told the publication that his son appeared on the stage only because he wanted to. The singer’s lawyer Julian Ackerman also stressed that the “short appearance” of a child on stage during a concert of his own father and in the presence of his mother, brothers and sisters could not be equated with the use of child labour.

In total, the musician and his wife Kira have five children, their group is called “Angelo Kelly with the Family”, and judging by the band’s clips, they all take part in the performances together.