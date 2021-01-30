Singer and record producer Sophie dies at 34

British pop singer, DJ and music producer Sophie (Sophie Xeon) has passed away at 34, The Independent reports.

“Musician and producer Sophie passed away today at about 4:00 am in the house where she lived in Athens, after an accident,” – says the singer’s management.

The exact cause of death is not named. Representatives of the artist asked her fans and the media to respect her family’s privacy and be sensitive to the circumstances of the incident.

Mainly avant-pop, Sophie was born on September 17, 1986, in Scotland. The singer released her debut single “Nothing More to Say” in 2013, but the artist became famous after the release of the song “Bipp” in 2013 and the compilation “Product” in 2014.

In 2018, Sophie’s only studio album, “Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides”, was nominated for a Grammy for Best Dance / Electronic Album. Sophie has collaborated with several popular musicians from various genres: Madonna, Vince Staples, Charli XCX and others.