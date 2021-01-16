Singapore to tighten entry restrictions due to COVID-19

According to the Ministry of Health of the country, Singapore authorities have decided to tighten restrictions on entry into the country, arriving will have to provide a negative test result for coronavirus and medical insurance.

According to the current rules, foreign tourists who have recently traveled to countries or regions with a high risk of infection must pass a COVID-19 test within 72 hours before departure. Then they are sent to self-isolation on the spot and at the end of the term must provide the result of another test.

“Due to the emergence of new strains of the virus and the deterioration of the situation with COVID-19 in the world, we are introducing additional border control measures for all arriving in the country. In particular, from 23.59 on January 24, all arrivals (including Singapore citizens and foreigners with permanent residence permits) will have to pass a PCR test for COVID-19 upon arrival in Singapore,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

To facilitate the testing process, visitors are “strongly encouraged” to register and prepare for their test before flying to Singapore. All other restrictions – on self-isolation and the second test – remain.

Also, from 23.59 on January 31, those arriving in the country must purchase travel insurance “to cover the costs of treatment and hospitalization in connection with COVID-19 in Singapore.” The minimum amount of such insurance should be 30 thousand Singapore dollars (more than 22.2 thousand US dollars).