Shia LaBeouf will undergo rehabilitation amid domestic violence allegations

Singer FKA Twigs has sued ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of abuse during their romance. The lawsuit caused a great resonance in the network (even Sia intervened), and the actor was deprived of the opportunity to be nominated for an Oscar. Recently it became known that the antics of the star of “Transformers” cost him a role in the tape “Don’t Worry, Sunshine.”

Earlier it was reported that Labeouf had to be replaced by Harry Styles due to inconsistencies in work schedules. Still, Variety magazine said that the dismissal was the actor’s unbearable behaviour on the set, as well as his disagreements with colleagues and director Olivia Wilde. “It’s not easy to work with him,” said the insider.

A representative for LaBeouf did not comment on the information that appeared, but assured the press that the actor intends to undergo a rehabilitation course: “Shaya needs help, and he knows it. We are actively pursuing the complete, intensive and long-term inpatient care he desperately needs. ”