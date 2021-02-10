Shia LaBeouf volunteered for treatment after allegations of violence

Actor Shia LaBeouf sought help from a psychologist amid a scandal over allegations of abuse. The Hollywood star will spend the next five weeks in rehab, inaccessible to any contact.

Earlier, LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend told the public that the actor’s relationship was not easy for her. According to her, the movie star always put pressure on her psychologically and even raised his hand to her, leaving bruises. Accusations that Shia deliberately infected his ex-girlfriend with a venereal disease added fuel to the fire.

The 34-year-old artist admitted that he himself suffered for several years because of his aggression and hurt loved ones. He stated that he had no good reason to behave this way, and he had no excuse.

“I am ashamed of this story, and I apologize to everyone who has hurt,” – explained Shia in a letter that hit the press.

The actor admitted that his last visit to the rehab did not fully solve his stress disorder and alcohol problems. But now he intends to focus on treatment and leave the clinic as a completely different person.

“I am determined to do everything for recovery,” – said the actor.

We will recently remind LaBeouf that LaBeouf has been repeatedly seen for offences from being drunk in a public place to theft. To the list of his problems with the law, a statement was added from a former passion, who officially accused the actor of beatings.