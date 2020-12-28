Shia LaBeouf spends time in the company of his new lover Margaret Qualley

Despite all the problems, the actor found happiness in his personal life – not so long ago it became known about his affair with Andie MacDowell’s 26-year-old daughter, actress Margaret Qualley. She not only did not turn away from her lover but also seems to support him in every possible way: the couple, apparently, is inseparable.

On the weekend, the lovers went for a walk in Los Angeles. They walked in an embrace and looked happy – as if no scandal could have serious consequences for Shaya.

The couple’s romance lasts only a few weeks. They got closer thanks to Rainey, Margaret’s older sister, in the video for which Love Me Like You Hate Me the couple starred, depicting a passionate relationship. In the video, they were shot naked.

Now Shia, according to his lawyer, is going to go to a rehabilitation clinic for treatment. According to him, Labeouf knows that he has problems with alcohol and aggressive behaviour, and he himself understands that he will need the help of specialists.