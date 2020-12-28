Free News

Shia LaBeouf spends time in the company of his new lover Margaret Qualley

BY Sam Smith 10 Views
Despite all the problems, the actor found happiness in his personal life – not so long ago it became known about his affair with Andie MacDowell’s 26-year-old daughter, actress Margaret Qualley. She not only did not turn away from her lover but also seems to support him in every possible way: the couple, apparently, is inseparable.

On the weekend, the lovers went for a walk in Los Angeles. They walked in an embrace and looked happy – as if no scandal could have serious consequences for Shaya.

The couple’s romance lasts only a few weeks. They got closer thanks to Rainey, Margaret’s older sister, in the video for which Love Me Like You Hate Me the couple starred, depicting a passionate relationship. In the video, they were shot naked.

Now Shia, according to his lawyer, is going to go to a rehabilitation clinic for treatment. According to him, Labeouf knows that he has problems with alcohol and aggressive behaviour, and he himself understands that he will need the help of specialists.