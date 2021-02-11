Shia LaBeouf demanded financial compensation from FKA Twigs, who accused him of violence

The 34-year-old actor has commented on the lawsuit of his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, aka Talia Barnett. Last year the 33-year-old singer filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of “incessant violence”, beatings and causing moral harm.

“The worst thing that has happened to me in my entire life,” the star shared in an interview with The New York Times.

In an official statement published by People magazine, Labeouf’s lawyers claim that the actor “denies all allegations, without exception,” contained in the singer’s lawsuit, says that Barnett was not hurt as a result of any of his actions and refuses to pay her compensation for moral damages. Also, Shia’s lawyers insist that FKA Twigs must pay all of his legal fees and provide any additional assistance “the court may deem just.”

Earlier it became known that Labeouf had stopped cooperating with his recruiting agency and had been undergoing treatment in a rehabilitation centre for several weeks. Even before the accusations of Barnett, the actor lost his role in the film by Olivia Wilde due to indecent behaviour. And after the scandal, Netflix removed Shia from the Oscar nomination list.