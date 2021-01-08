Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley break up over FKA Twigs allegations

The American actor who starred in Transformers, Shia LaBeouf, and his latest lover, actress and model Margaret Qualley, have announced their separation.

Information about this was published in the PEOPLE edition. Sources said that one of the reasons for the separation was the accusations of sexual and physical abuse, which were brought by the former fiance of the actor, singer Talia Barnett, better known as FKA Twigs. On LaBeouf and Qualley’s relationship, the source says:

“They broke up on Saturday. They are just in different places in their lives and cannot unite. ” Another insider made it clear that the actress faced backlash against her and their couple amid a lawsuit about violence.

Shaya and Margaret started dating after filming an NSFW music video together. The 34-year-old artist and his 26-year-old girlfriend were spotted several times together during the Christmas holidays in Los Angeles. They walked a lot, held hands and showed a warm relationship. Even then, one of the couple’s close associates reported that officially young people do not meet, but only “have fun together.” Now the actress is going to Canada to work on a new project.

Regarding the accusations from Talia Barnett, Shia LaBeouf admits that she very much regrets many moments and the pain caused to loved ones due to her aggressive behavior against the background of alcoholism. But at the same time, it does not confirm some of the accusations from the former lover.