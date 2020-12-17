In Ben Affleck’s personal life, everything is calm. According to the source, the actor is in excellent relations with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and his current girlfriend Ana de Armas gets along well with the actor’s children and takes part in their upbringing.

“Ana understands the situation and is close to his children, gets along with them and loves them. Ana and Ben spend a lot of time with the guys, ”the source said.

An insider adds that Ana makes sure Ben takes care of his health and is in shape. The couple works out together, go for walks and try to eat the right, healthy food.

Recall that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been married for 10 years, and after the divorce, they are raising three children together: 15-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel.

Affleck, 32, began a relationship with Armas, 48, last fall on the set of Deep Water. The public learned about their romance when pictures from the couple’s vacation in Cuba appeared. Soon Ana began to spend all her time with Ben and his children. Later, Armas stated that she was ready for a serious relationship and wanted to build a strong family with “trust and mutual respect.”