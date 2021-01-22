Sharon Stone, Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Jessica Parker joined the flash mob with memes about Bernie Sanders

Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony was more like an Oscar or a Met Gala in terms of scope and star-studded guest list. But, despite all the solemnity, there were some funny moments. Bernie Sanders became the main character of memes. His photo went viral on the network, and Sanders, sitting alone on a chair, was immediately added with the help of Photoshop to film frames, fashion shoots, and even movie posters.

The flash mob launched yesterday is actively continuing. Now many celebrities have joined him.

Who will replace Samantha in the sequel to Sex and the City? This question worried many fans of the series last week. Sarah Jessica Parker seems to have found the answer. On her Instagram, the actress shared the shot with her colleagues, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Davis. The fourth was, of course, Bernie!

Jennifer Aniston also invited him to her company. The actress added the politician to the famous screen saver of the cult TV series Friends.

Our friend Bernie – she signed the photo.

The actress also shared with subscribers collages from her fashion photography, where Sanders carefully “observes” how the star poses.

The elderly man had to “see” a lot. So, Amy Schumer showed a photo where he was photographed to a photo from her birth.

Bernie was always there for my son and me! He’s the biggest treasure, – signed the collage Amy.

Derek Blasberg, in turn, “invited” the politician to the front row of the fashion show and a party with models.

That’s what the internet was invented for; he ironically signed his post.

Sanders had to try on some other cult film roles. So, Sharon Stone showed a collage with a frame from the movie “Basic Instinct”, and Demi Moore shared a video from the movie “Ghost”, where Bernie Sanders replaced Patrick Swayze.

Sanders found himself in the company of Desperate Housewives. Eva Longoria shared an old promo shot and a collage of Bernie Sanders sitting on the porch of the house.

Did you feel like you were being watched? – Eva signed the photo.

Sanders himself was not at all embarrassed by such attention to his person. In an interview with host Seth Myers, the senator admitted that he had seen some memes and liked them. However, he did not expect to become an Internet hero.

I just sat there, trying to keep warm and trying to keep an eye on what was going on, Sanders said.

The politician also admitted that he was pleased that his mittens also attracted public attention.

One woman made them; she is a school teacher and a very, very nice person. And she was somewhat overwhelmed by the attention given to her mittens, – said Bernie Sanders.