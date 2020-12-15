Sharon Osborne, 68, is hospitalized with coronavirus

Sharon Osborne’s followers learned from her Instagram account that the idol was taken to the hospital. She said that a dangerous infection had not spared her either.

“I would like to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” the TV presenter wrote. She was taken to the hospital, albeit not for long.

Osborne did not forget to inform network users about her husband’s health. Sharon noted that Ozzy tested negative. Therefore, she did not dare to return home to save the rock musician from the risk of infection but decided to recover away from him. After all, the couple, according to the age criterion, is in the zone of increased danger.

Also, the British celebrity announced the fate of the talk show The Talk, of which she is the host. She explained that the project is “on a planned hiatus.” Sharon ended her post with an appeal to subscribers. “Everyone, please stay safe and be healthy,” Osborne asks. Fans and colleagues wish her a speedy recovery.

Presumably, the TV presenter could get infected during one of the broadcasts, the guest of which was the American dancer Carrie Ann Inaba. The fact that she fell ill with coronavirus became known four days before Osborne was hospitalized with the same diagnosis.