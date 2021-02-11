Sharm el-Sheikh surrounded by a concrete wall

A 36-km-long concrete and metal chain link wall protect the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh from crime and extremism. On the eve of the opening of the new tourist season on the Red Sea, the association of tourist guides of Egypt told.

Sharm el-Sheikh is surrounded by mountains to the west and is washed by the sea to the east. “The fences extend from the entrance to the city from the south to the northernmost point of the Nabq area, and four checkpoints are installed along the entire length of the wall,” tourist guide Midhat Ibrahim explained. — The purpose of this barrier is to protect the city from any attempts to violate the safety of the local population and tourists. There are police posts at each gate to check all those entering and leaving the city. In particular, Egyptians employed in the tourism sector will not enter the city without the appropriate work permits. Other people will also not be allowed to enter Sharm el-Sheikh without documents.

The idea of erecting a wall around the resort appeared several years ago after an armed bank robbery in Sharm el-Sheikh. The perpetrators were never found, but this criminal history has prompted local authorities to think about the need to protect the city from unwanted visitors, given the hundreds of kilometers of hard-to-control desert and mountain routes that Sinai Bedouins are well-versed in. The construction of the wall began three years ago.

According to the head of the South Sinai Investors Association, Tamer Makram, the implementation of a major project, part of which was the construction of the wall itself, is not yet finished, although it is close to completion. “The task was to isolate the tourist city, which is distinguished by its geographical location,” Al Youm As Sabi quoted him as saying. — And it’s not just about ensuring the safety of tourists.” As Makram explained, the province of South Sinai is part of the state’s development strategy “Vision 2030.” “Several economic projects will be implemented there,” he said. “Therefore, it is important to create the most comfortable conditions for residents and tourists.”

According to the governor of the province of South Sinai, Khaled Fuda, the wall will not affect the movement of tourists. “The barriers were erected a year and a half ago, and during this time, we have made sure that they do not spoil the aesthetic appearance of the city and do not block the view of the main attractions and beauty of Sinai,” he said.

According to the authorities, now the occupancy rate of hotels reaches 35%. On the eve of the new tourist season, they hope that, despite the pandemic of the new coronavirus, it will still take place, taking into account all security measures.