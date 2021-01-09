Shark kills a man in New Zealand for the first time in seven years

In New Zealand, for the first time in seven years, a shark killed a person. The Guardian reports this.

The incident took place on a beach in Waihi, located on the North Island of New Zealand. As a result of the attack, 19-year-old Kaelah Marlow suffered leg injuries. She was pulled out of the water, but she died before the arrival of emergency services.

According to an eyewitness, the shark attacked the girl when she was swimming near the buoys away from the coast. Rescuers in the inflatable boat immediately came to her aid. The doctors tried to resuscitate the victim for 20 minutes, but their efforts were in vain.

One of the eyewitnesses claims that the culprit of the death of the girl was a great white shark – one of the largest predatory fish in the world. On average, representatives of this species grow up to 4.6-4.8 meters in length.

Deadly shark attacks in New Zealand had not happened since 2013 when a great white shark mauled a 46-year-old filmmaker Adam Strange.

Earlier it was reported that a man died due to a shark attack on the Hawaiian island of Maui. The victim managed to get out of the water and was hospitalized, but two days later, his condition worsened, and he died.