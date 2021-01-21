Shape memory alloys made more efficient

Scientists have improved the technology for producing medical shape memory alloys.

Scientists from the National Research Technological University MISIS have improved the technology for producing medical shape memory alloys.

Shape memory alloys (SMA) are materials that can regain their shape after severe deformations. The most widely used intermetallic SPFs based on Ti-Ni are used in implants and smart medical devices with high-reliability requirements, such as self-removable surgical staples or vascular stents.

Unlike conventional alloys, high-entropy alloys consist of five or more elements taken in equiatomic or equimolar concentrations. This arrangement allows for the production of materials with special functional characteristics.

By adding nanoparticles, it was possible to obtain a reversible deformation of up to 13.5 percent. The maximum calculated deformation resource, to which materials scientists all over the world strive, is 8.7 percent.

In the course of the study, university scientists for the first time obtained deformation diagrams and studied the formation of an SPF structure at temperatures below 600 ° C, the most promising for the formation of nanostructures. According to experts, the analysis of the data obtained also allowed us to determine the temperature ranges of the dynamic processes of the return, polygonization and recrystallization of the SPF.