Shailene Woodley prepares for her wedding to NFL player Aaron Rogers

37-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rogers, let it slip at the NFL Honors that he got engaged in 2020, but did not disclose the name of his chosen one. A source from the football player’s inner circle confirmed to People magazine that Shailene Woodley is his bride. Recall that they started talking about the romance of the stars a week ago.

‘They are very happy together,” said the insider. “No wonder he proposed so quickly. When the time comes, you feel it, don’t you?’

Earlier it was reported that Shailene and Aaron kept their relationship secret and did not see each other as often as they would like: for the past few months, Rogers lived in Green Bay, USA, where he trained with his team, and Woodley was in Montreal, Canada, where she filmed in the thriller “The Misanthrope””.

The actress had a romantic relationship with rugby player Ben Volavola for several years. Last spring, Shailene revealed that her heart was free. Aaron met with racing driver Danica Patrick; their separation became known last summer.