Shadow of the Tomb Raider will receive a sequel, but in the form of an anime from Netflix

Lara Croft has already become the heroine of several full-length films, and will soon receive her own anime series.

The Tomb Raider anime will be released by none other than Netflix. The production was entrusted to the American company Legendary Pictures, which in recent years has been noted for film adaptations of “Dune”, “Pokemon. Detective Pikachu ”and three films about Godzilla.

The show will be written by Tasha Ho, who is also working on The Witcher: Blood Origin. It will not be based on the original games but on the rebooted Square Enix trilogy. In addition, the action will unfold after the events of the new trilogy, so that the series will become a full-fledged continuation of Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Netflix has seriously taken on adapting popular games, and the service is especially fond of the anime series format. Dragon’s Dogma and Castlevania have already been released on the site, and soon Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Splinter Cell and Sonic the Hedgehog will also get to the release.