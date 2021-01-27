Several hundred members of the White House had been vaccinated against the coronavirus

Most of them perform their duties directly on its territory.

Several hundred White House staff members had been vaccinated against the new coronavirus as of Tuesday evening. This was reported by CNN, citing two sources in the administration of US President Joe Biden.

According to their information, most of those vaccinated are from among the administration employees who perform their duties directly on the White House territory. The TV company points out they are given the right to receive a coronavirus vaccine as a matter of priority. At the same time, vaccination of administration employees working remotely has already begun. CNN sources note that in the coming weeks, it is expected that all White House employees will receive the vaccine.

The US president himself received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on December 21 last year and the second – on January 11 this year. Vice President Kamala Harris was also inoculated with a vaccine for the coronavirus. The second dose of the drug was administered to her on Tuesday.

The Food and Drug Administration in December approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The vaccine, which is produced by Moderna, was also certified. The drugs are already being distributed to the population.