Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton named athlete of the year by BBC

British racing driver Lewis Hamilton has won the BBC’s Sportsman of the Year Award.

Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson took the second place according to the results of the voting; the jockey Holly Doyle became the third. Also shortlisted were World Boxing Council (WBC) world champion Tyson Fury, six-time world snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and cricketer Stuart Broad.

“I want to congratulate all the great nominees,” Hamilton said. “I am so proud of what they have achieved and I want to thank everyone who voted for me. I didn’t expect this, knowing that there are so many great candidates out there. I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas – it was such an unusual year, and to celebrate all the medical workers and children. Try to stay in a good mood during this difficult time, I am sending a positive charge to all of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. “

In 2020, the 35-year-old driver of the Mercedes team became the seven-time winner of the Formula 1 World Championship and caught up with the German Michael Schumacher. He surpassed Schumacher’s overall wins and podiums, winning 11 out of 17 stars and three more podium finishes this past season. Hamilton has won the BBC’s Best Athlete Award for the second time, first in 2014, and has finished second four times (most recently last year).

Previously, the holder of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight belt, Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov won the BBC’s Foreign Athlete of the Year award. Jurgen Klopp was named the best coach, and Liverpool, headed by him, became the team of the year. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has received a special award for his campaign to tackle food shortages in poor children.