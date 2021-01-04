Seven bodies found in the area of a landslide in Norway

Rescuers found the bodies of seven dead at the site of a landslide in the village of Ask, 30 kilometres north of Oslo, five bodies were identified, NRK TV and radio company reported.

“The bodies of seven people were found in the area of ​​the landslide in Gerdrum. Five were identified. Three are listed as missing,” the TV company said. Among those who were identified are the father and his two-year-old daughter. Her pregnant mother is still being searched for.

It is also reported that searches were suspended early in the morning to allow dogs to better distinguish between smells.

Previously, the police released the missing lists – among them a two-year-old girl who disappeared with her parents – it is known that her mother was pregnant with another child. Also on the list is a 13-year-old girl who disappeared with her mother. A giant landslide descended on the night of Wednesday, December 30, to the small settlement of Ask, more than a dozen houses were wiped off the face of the earth, ten people did not get in touch. The search operation continues for the sixth day; rescuers are expanding the search area.