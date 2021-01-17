Sergio Ramos will not move from Real Madrid to PSG due to the club’s gentlemen’s agreement

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will not move from the Spanish club to PSG, Get French Football News reports.

According to the source, the Parisians will not try to sign the player, despite the player’s clear interest. The fact is that Real Madrid and PSG have a gentlemen’s agreement that does not allow clubs to entice players from each other.

Therefore, Ramos can only be in PSG if Real will sign one of the players of the Parisian club. Ramos’s contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2021. So far, the parties have not agreed to extend the contract.

This season, the 34-year-old has scored two goals in 14 matches.