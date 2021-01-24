Sergio Ramos became the highest scoring defender of the decade by IFFHS

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has published a ranking of the world’s most scoring defenders over the past decade.

So, the rating was topped by the football player of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team Sergio Ramos, who scored 71 goals for the club and 18 for the national team. The second place is occupied by the Gibraltarian football player Joseph Chipolina, who scored 78 goals. On the third line is Costa Rican Keylor Soto, who recorded 73 goals.

Ramos plays for the Royale Club, and his contract expires in summer 2021. So far, the parties have not agreed to extend the contract. This season, the 34-year-old has scored two goals in 14 matches. Earlier it was reported that Sergio Ramos is interested in Manchester City. A footballer can negotiate with other clubs from January 1st.