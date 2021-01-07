Free News

Sennheiser unveils new on-ear wireless headphones – Sennheiser HD 250BT

BY John Kessler 77 Views
These headphones are affordable but packed with premium features. They are inspired by DJ headsets and should provide loud and clear bass to make you feel like you’re in a club.

The headphones connect via Bluetooth 5.0 and support AAC, aptX, and aptX Low Latency. The built-in microphones can be used as a headset for calls, and the Sennheiser Smart Control app helps you optimize the settings to your liking.

One battery charge is enough for a whole day of work – up to 25 hours. It takes about 3 hours to fully charge.

Sennheiser HD 250BT headphones were priced at €70.

