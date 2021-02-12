Senators called on Biden to put an end to the construction of the “Nord stream-2”

This letter was addressed to the president by lawmakers Jim Risch and Jeanne Shaheen.

Republican Senator Jim Risch, co-chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, and Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on European Cooperation and Regional Security, on Friday, asked President Joe Biden to fully comply with the requirements of laws passed by Congress to end the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The full text of the letter can be found on the website of the US Senate.

The senators asked the President to fully comply with the European Energy Security Protection Act (PEESA) requirements, as amended by the European Energy Security Protection Clarification Act (PEESCA). According to the appeal authors, both laws were passed by the US Congress with strong support from both parties.

“This pipeline will create a powerful new geopolitical tool for Russia, allowing it to deprive Ukraine, Slovakia, and other countries of the income they receive from transit fees (for gas from Russia to Europe),” the letter says.

The senators warned that “Nord stream-2” could make Western Europe dependent on Russian gas and “accompanying political coercion” for the next 40 years. Moreover, according to the senators, the appearance of Russian infrastructure on the territory of NATO member countries will endanger all North Atlantic Alliance members.

The senators called on the president and the current administration to continue implementing the PEESA and PEESCA laws and to submit a report to Congress by February 16, which will indicate the organizations actively involved in the construction of “Nord stream-2.”