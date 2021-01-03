Senator Cruz will join lawmakers who intend to protest Biden’s victory

Cruz and several of his Republican colleagues have called for a commission to investigate allegations of election fraud.

Senator Ted Cruz said that he would be among about a dozen Republican senators who will challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when Congress takes stock of the Electoral College vote next week. This is a largely symbolic move that is unlikely to prevent Biden from taking office.

Those lawmakers will join Senator Josh Hawley, who earlier this week was the first senator to say he would contest the election. Some Republicans in the House of Representatives also plan to challenge the outcome of the vote.

In a statement, Cruz and other senators said they intend to vote to exclude electoral votes from swing states that have been at the center of President Donald Trump’s unproven allegations of election fraud and will call for an urgent commission to investigate allegations of fraud.

Cruz signed the statement by Senators Ron Johnson, James Lankford, Steve Daines, John Kennedy, Marsha Blackburn, and Mike Braun. They were joined by Cynthia Lummis, Tommy Tuberville, Bill Hagerty, and Roger Marshall, who will be sworn in as senators in the new Congressional district on Sunday.

Statement by a group of senators

In the statement of senators of January 2, it is specified: “The 2020 election, like the 2016 election, was a tough fight, and in many swing states, the outcome was determined by a small margin. However, the 2020 election was accompanied by unprecedented allegations of voter fraud…, improper application of electoral laws and other violations of the voting procedure.”

The lawmakers note that “a joint Reuters and Ipsos poll shows that 39 percent of Americans believe that” the election was rigged.” This opinion is shared by Republicans (67 percent), Democrats (17 percent), and independents (31 percent).”

“We are not naive. We expect most if not all Democrats, and probably more than a few Republicans, to vote otherwise,” the joint statement said. – But support for the integrity of elections should not be a party issue. A fair and credible audit, promptly conducted and completed well before January 20, would greatly enhance American confidence in our electoral process and greatly enhance the legitimacy of our next president – whoever he is. This is our duty to the people.”

Can the challenge be successful?

This is highly unlikely, given that Democrats control the House of Representatives, and that several Senate Republicans, including McConnell, have acknowledged Biden’s victory.

Senate Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell asked his fellow Republican senators on December 15 not to join the House’s objections.

Several other prominent Republicans agreed. The second-most senior Republican in the Senate, South Dakota Senator John Thune, said earlier in December that if the Senate were forced to vote on the issue, he did not doubt that the election results would be recognized. Thune said there was no point in putting senators before a vote when “you know what the final result will be.”

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas said any such effort by Republicans in Congress would be “futile” and misguided.

There is no evidence of massive election fraud, which some officials confirmed responsible for conducting the vote, and by William Barr, who resigned as US Attorney General last week.