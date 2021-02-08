Senate prepares to begin impeachment proceedings

Trump’s defense insists it is unconstitutional to try the former president in the Senate.

Former President Donald Trump is due to file a pre-trial summary of the case in the Senate on Monday, where a second impeachment trial against him will begin on Tuesday.

Trump is accused of sedition in connection with the invasion of his supporters in the Capitol.

Nine Democrats from the House of Representatives, who will serve as prosecutors, will try to convince the Senate to convict Trump and ban him from public office.

In previously filed documents, Trump’s defense said that the Senate does not have the necessary constitutional authority to conduct proceedings against the former president since he has already left office and is now a private citizen. That argument would allow Republicans to vote against a conviction without directly defending Trump’s aggressive rhetoric.

Last month, the Senate attempted to dismiss the case because it was unconstitutional to try the former president. This initiative was supported by 45 of the 50 Republican senators. A conviction requires all 50 Democrats and 17 Republicans to vote for it.

On Monday, the impeachment managers filed the following statement with the Senate: “The evidence of President Trump’s conduct is incontrovertible. He has no valid excuse for these actions. And his attempts to avoid responsibility are completely unsuccessful. According to the impeachment article, President Trump violated his oath of office and betrayed the American people. His sedition against the United States Government, which violated the peaceful transfer of power, is the most serious constitutional crime committed by a President. There should be no doubt that such behavior is absolutely unacceptable. During the trial, the House of Representatives will prove that President Trump deserves a guilty verdict and a disqualification barring him from holding any honorary, confidential, or paid positions in the United States.”

Congressman Jamie Raskin will lead the prosecution team. Diana DeGette, David Cicilline, Joaquin Castro, Eric Swalwell, Ted Lieu, Stacey Plaskett, Madeleine Dean, and Joe Neguse will serve as impeachment managers.