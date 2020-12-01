Selena Gomez’s kidney-donating friend responded to Saved by the Bell scandal

Fans of Selena Gomez criticized the new version of the TV series Saved by the Bell for the fact that it mentions and ridicules the story of Selena’s kidney transplant several times. So, in one of the episodes, the heroes argue who was the kidney donor – Justin Bieber’s mom or Demi Lovato. In fact, a close friend of Gomez, Francia Raica, was the donor.

Selena’s offended fans demanded an apology from the TV company and got theirs. Peacock and NBCUniversal have released a statement saying, “We are sorry. Making fun of Selena’s health was never our intention. We’ve reached out to her team and will make a donation to her lupus research foundation. ” Recall that as a result of this disease, Gomez faced many health problems and because of him she needed a kidney transplant.

Recently, Francia herself, who donated a kidney to Selena in 2017, reacted to what was happening. She wrote on her Twitter: