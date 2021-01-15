Selena Gomez presented the first video for a Spanish-language song

A few hours ago, Selena Gomez delighted fans with her new work – the 28-year-old singer presented a video for De Una Vez’s song. This composition is the star’s first Spanish-language single before that Gomez had songs only in English.

This is the beginning of what I have wanted to study for so long. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do, ” she introduced a new clip on her Instagram.

In the song, Gomez sings about past relationships; the clip symbolizes the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Selena Gomez, who has Mexican roots, has long said she wants to release a Spanish-language album. After releasing the singer’s new video, her fans hope that soon she will definitely do it. Moreover, she herself recently hinted at this in an interview with Zane Lowe from Apple Music.