Selena Gomez poses for the cover of Mexican Vogue

Selena Gomez, 28, is the star of the new Mexican Vogue issue. The singer has already shown some shots from the fashion photo session to her subscribers. On the cover of the magazine, Selena poses in a bright outfit from Givenchy and jewellery from Cartier. Joshua Simmons, who recently worked with the star on a photoshoot for CR Fashion Book China, was in charge of the singer’s style on set.

Well, the makeup used products from Rare Beauty, Selena’s new cosmetics brand, which she launched earlier this year.

From the very beginning, when I started talking about creating a cosmetics company, it was important to me that it was more than just a cosmetic brand. I knew mental health would be a priority for us. I spoke openly about my personal problems. Thanks to my openness, I listened to many young people who are also struggling, and this is very close to my heart. I hope we can empower the Rare Beauty community to challenge beauty norms by giving impetus to open discussion about self-acceptance and mental health, Gomez said in an interview.

The singer also said that she would like everyone who wants it to feel like a part of the Rare Beauty community, so it was decided to release at least 48 shades of foundation.

In parallel with the brand, Selena launched the Rare Impact Fund to raise money for charitable causes. The first challenge is to raise $ 100 million over the next 10 years to help people access mental health services.

In a conversation with the publication, Gomez touched upon the topic of her Mexican roots (her grandparents crossed the border, hiding in a truck) and the importance of family.

Family is everything to me. I am very close to my family. My grandparents live with me. In my family, we quarrel a lot, but we love each other even more, – said the singer.

As a reminder, last year Gomez produced a documentary on migrant issues for Netflix and also wrote an emotional essay where she told the story of her family.