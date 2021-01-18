Selena Gomez on the set of TV-series in New York

Selena Gomez, 28, who recently released her first Spanish-language single, is continuing work on the Hulu series Only Murders In The Building.

Some of the episodes were already filmed in early December, but now the actors (the main roles are played by Steve Martin and Martin Short with Selena) have returned to the set – the shooting retook place on New York’s streets.

Selena’s heroine seems to be a fashionista. In front of the camera, the singer changed several images again. The basic casual style was presented by an oversized cream coat paired with jeans and trainers. Well, a bright fashionable image was created using an orange Michael Kors fur jacket, plaid trousers and Dr Martens – in this outfit, by the way, Selena was already spotted on the site in December. In between takes, the celebrity kept warm in a long Canada Goose down jacket.

The 10-episode comedy show is set to premiere this year. In the centre of the plot – three strangers, obsessed with crime stories, suddenly find themselves in the centre of a real crime. Well, on January 21, the second season of Gomez’s culinary show Selena + Chef will be released on HBO Max.